Madison County inmate facing additional charge after throwing urine at detention officer

An HIV-positive inmate at the Madison County Jail is facing a new assault charge after he allegedly threw his own urine on a detention officer, records show.
Diontay Derel Miliner, 31, has been in the jail since July 2021, records show, when he was arrested on burglary charges. He was then charged with unlawfully imprisonment, sodomy and assault while in jail.
Now he’s charged with one count of assault with bodily fluids. There has never been a confirmed HIV transmission from urine contact, according to the CDC. It’s unknown if the officer received medical treatment after the incident.
The case is set to go before a judge next month. Miliner remains in the Madison County Jail with total bond on all charges set at $44,500.