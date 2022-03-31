 Skip to main content
Madison County: Humpback Bridge over Paint Rock River closed until further notice

The Bridge over the Paint Rock River on New Hope Highway (known locally as Humpback Bridge) is closed until further notice, Madison County announced Thursday.

The closure comes at the recommendation of the State of Alabama, according to a news release from the county.

The release does not say why the state recommends immediate closure.

According to the county, traveling from the north, only local traffic should proceed south of the Main Drive (New Hope Highway) and Johnson Avenue intersection. There will be limited ability to turn around south of Johnson Avenue.

