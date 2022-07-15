Madison County High School Hosts Preseason 7-on-7

Madison County High School hosted a 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday to help prepare their team for the upcoming football season.
The Tigers invited seven schools from around the area to participate in the event.
Lee High School, Grissom, North Jackson, DAR, Section, Geraldine and Pisgah were all in attendance for the tournament making eight teams in total.
On top of the 7-on-7 round robin the Tigers also hosted a Big Man Challenge where offensive lineman were put to the test to see where they stand against the areas best.