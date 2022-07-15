Madison County High School hosts 7-on-7 ahead of football season

Madison County High School hosted a 7-on-7 tournament Thursday to help prepare their team for the upcoming football season.
The Tigers invited seven schools from around the area to participate in the event.
Lee, Grissom, North Jackson, DAR, Section, Geraldine and Pisgah were all in attendance for the tournament, making eight teams in total.
On top of the 7-on-7 round robin, the Tigers also hosted a Big Man Challenge in which offensive lineman were put to the test to see where they stand against the area's best.