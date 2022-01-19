Madison County health officials say they're seeing more Covid inpatients now than in any other surge

Madison County on Wednesday reported a test positivity rate of 42.3%. That's more than two out of every five tests coming back positive.
Health officials are also seeing the highest number of Covid inpatients in Madison County now than in any other surge, and the seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases is the second highest since the pandemic began.
A large majority of those cases are the highly contagious omicron variant.
Alabama confirmed its first case of omicron just last month, but now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report anywhere from 96–99% of cases are the omicron variant.
Dr. Roger Smalligan, Huntsville regional dean for the UAB School of Medicine, said even those who are vaccinated and boosted have a 70% chance of being exposed in a small group of 10. That chance shoots up to 90% if in a group of 20 or more.
That's why health experts themselves are taking precautions.
When it comes to infection, one study found unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to test positive and 20 times more likely to die from Covid-19 compared to someone who is vaccinated and boosted.
However, there is some good news. Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center, said there may soon be a peak in the omicron surge, as they saw a 26% dip in total cases in the last week.
However, she urges everyone to take the necessary precautions and get fully vaccinated, which now consists of the initial vaccine series and a booster shot.
"If you have vaccinated, you're not done. Please boost as quickly as you can, because it does seem to be the thing that is very helpful with omicron," Hudson said.
Right now, 62% of people in Madison County are vaccinated, but only 32% have gotten their booster shot, which is what health officials will start focusing on in the future.