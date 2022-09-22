Madison County Health Department to offer free flu shots at 7 locations this fall

The Madison County Health Department will offer free shots of the influenza vaccine at one of seven locations throughout late September and the month of October.
There will be no out-of-pocket cost, but participants are asked to bring their insurance cards if applicable.
Health department staff will administer the shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location except for the health department itself, which will offer them from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Here's where to get your shot:
- Sept. 28 — South Huntsville Library, 7901 L Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville;
- Oct. 4 — Harrison Wellness Center, 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville;
- Oct. 19 — Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, Madison;
- Oct. 21 — District 3 County Shed, 4273 U.S. 72 East, Brownsboro;
- Oct. 25 — Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Road, Huntsville;
- Oct. 27 — District 1 County Shed, 9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market; and
- Mondays through Fridays each week — Madison County Health Department, 301 Max Luther Drive, Huntsville.
The health department also offers doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.