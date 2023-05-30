Madison County grand jury indicts man on reckless murder charges in wrong-way I-565 crash

A man arrested for a deadly wrong-way driving crash that killed two people and injured five others has now been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.
Jacob Scott Stephens was indicted earlier this month on two counts of reckless murder and two counts of assault.
Stephens is accused of traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 at the time of the crash in November 2021.
Arlene Veronica Velasquez and Hannah Leigh Parton were killed in the crash.
