Madison County firefighters battle house fire reportedly started by lightning

Several crews battled an overnight house fire reportedly caused by a lightning strike.
It happened in Moores Mill off Oakcrest Road.
Crews from Moores Mill, Meridianville and Central all teamed up to knock the flames. They used around 500 gallons of water to get it under control.
The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department says the exact cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt.
