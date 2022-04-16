 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madison County firefighters battle house fire reportedly started by lightning

  • 0
Moores Mill House Fire

Several crews battled an overnight house fire reportedly caused by a lightning strike.

It happened in Moores Mill off Oakcrest Road.

Crews from Moores Mill, Meridianville and Central all teamed up to knock the flames. They used around 500 gallons of water to get it under control.

Moores Mill House Fire 2

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department says the exact cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt.

