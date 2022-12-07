 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/14/1964.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations

  • Updated
  • 0
Stolen Christmas decorations

Keri Cowart's shed that had been broken into.

A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen.

While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced.

"That's all that's left of the tree, just a few limbs," said Keri Cowart as she pointed to what used to be her Christmas tree.

On Friday, Cowart was eager to unbox her ornaments and decorate for the holidays.

"We were gonna set up our Christmas decorations for the year," she explained.

However, when she showed up to her storage shed, it had been torn apart. Christmas decorations, dating back decades, were all gone.

"There was ornaments that my mother-in-law had given my children, and she just passed away a few weeks ago, so that makes it a lot more difficult," said Cowart.

She is still calculating the total value of the stolen items, but she can't put a price tag on the memories.

"My daughter had this blue bulb with her handprint on it, which she made in preschool. And I just — I loved that one," said Cowart, holding back tears.

With two weeks until Christmas and no decorations, she started an Amazon wish list. While people have been supportive, she said true Christmas magic can't be bought at a store.

"I would rather have my stuff back," said Cowart.

Now, she's left searching for how to get on with the holidays after such a loss. When asked if she was still looking forward to Christmas, she replied, "Not as much, but yeah, there's hope. We've got hope."

Cowart said she filed a report with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, but they don't know the exact day the robbery took place, since she hadn't been to the shed in about a month. She hopes the thieves might try to pawn some family items, and she'll gladly buy them back just to have those memories for the holidays.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com