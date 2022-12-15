 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madison County drug investigation leads to Tennessee storage unit with 600 pounds of pot inside

Storage unit bust

Madison County Sheriff's Office says investigators found more than 600 pounds of marijuana inside a storage unit in Tennessee.

A drug trafficking case recently brought Madison County sheriff's deputies across state lines to Lincoln County, Tennessee, where teamwork and a strong nose uncovered more than 600 pounds of marijuana inside a storage unit.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department as their investigation brought them to the storage facility in Lincoln County.

Madison County Sheriff's K-9 Maverick, who works with the office's Street Crimes Unit, was credited with alerting deputies to the specific unit that contained the drugs.

The sheriff's office said the multiagency accomplishment "highlights the benefits of law enforcement agencies working cohesively for a common goal." Arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

