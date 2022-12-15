Madison County drug investigation leads to Tennessee storage unit with 600 pounds of pot inside

A drug trafficking case recently brought Madison County sheriff's deputies across state lines to Lincoln County, Tennessee, where teamwork and a strong nose uncovered more than 600 pounds of marijuana inside a storage unit.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department as their investigation brought them to the storage facility in Lincoln County.
Madison County Sheriff's K-9 Maverick, who works with the office's Street Crimes Unit, was credited with alerting deputies to the specific unit that contained the drugs.
The sheriff's office said the multiagency accomplishment "highlights the benefits of law enforcement agencies working cohesively for a common goal." Arrests are expected as the investigation continues.