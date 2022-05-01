Madison County Detention Center officer arrested on drug charges

A Madison County Detention Center officer has been arrested on drug charges.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Officer Derrick Watkins was detained upon arriving to work Saturday night.
Watkins was found with a large amount of tobacco, four different types of narcotics, a cell phone, and a number of synthetic drugs.
MCSO investigators placed Watkins under arrest and booked him into the Madison County Jail.
His charges include:
Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Distribution of a controlled substance
2 CTS - Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
Possession of Marijuana 1st
5 CTS - Promoting Prison Contraband
Watkins was released from custody early this morning after posting a $100,000.00 bond.
Watkins has been employed by the sheriff's office for more than 15 years.
Additional charges against Watkins are likely and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff’s office intends to identify and prosecute any and all people involved in this or any other effort to bring drugs into the jail.
“The safety of all those in our custody is always a paramount priority," Sheriff Turner said. "It is incredibly disappointing when a trusted member of your department chooses to engage in criminal activity. But the Sheriff’s Office remains committed to doing the right thing on every occasion. We will hold one of our own fully accountable for terrible decisions.”