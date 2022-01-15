Madison County criminal investigator passes away from COVID complications

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is mourning the sudden death of one of their brothers in blue.
Deputy Steve Finley passed away Friday at Huntsville Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
“He was the very epitome of the definition of a loving husband, caring father, loyal brother, thoughtful friend and humble public servant,” Sheriff Kevin Turner said. “Investigator Finley’s commitment and dedication to his division and the community is a tremendous loss. We will forever remember our Brother and always honor his memory."
For the last 21 years, Deputy Finley has been a criminal investigator, but he first started as a correctional officer in 1993.
"Deputy Finley always had a positive attitude, and always went above and beyond to help those in need of assistance. Deputy Finley was an asset to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he will be sorely missed," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the Finley Family, friends, and his extended law enforcement family."