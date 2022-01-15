Madison County criminal investigator passes away from COVID complications

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to impact the Tennessee Valley tomorrow... A strengthening winter storm will move eastward across the Tennessee Valley this weekend, bringing widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall to the region from late this afternoon through early Sunday morning. As cold air wraps around this system, rain will initially begin to mix with snow around sunrise across northwest Alabama, with this transition zone expected to shift southeastward through the late morning hours. Although precipitation will end quickly from southwest-to-northeast during the afternoon hours, the final hours should occur entirely as light snow or snow flurries. Snowfall accumulations ranging from a trace up to one inch are possible for much of northwest and north central Alabama. Higher accumulations of snow are expected across northeast Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect. This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and is likely to undergo further revision in future forecast updates. Please keep checking for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the ground will linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.