Madison county courts adding judge after murdered child's mother calls for change

After the tragic killing of 10-year-old Tate Buening at the hands of his father in a 2021 murder-suicide in Madison County, the boys mother said a delay in her court case may have contributed to her son's killing.
Kayla White demanded a new judge in Madison county to handle the backlog of cases, something she believed played a factor in her son's death.
A state commission approved moving a state funded judge's position from Jefferson to Madison county and that new judge could be named by the end of the month.
Kayla White told reporters in late 2021 the delay in setting a custody hearing that was set for a few weeks later prevented her from keeping her son away from her estranged husband.
White's attorney, Will League of the Law Firm of Siniard, Timberlake and League, said the courts failed to recognize the urgency of her case due to a shortage of judges in Madison County.
White hoped to put pressure on the state to figure out a way to get more judges to hear cases. It is not clear why the commission made the decision to add the judge despite WAAY 31's request for that information Friday.
"We have good judges in Madison County, but it's almost humanly impossible to address all the emergencies that come up especially when you are talking about domestic violence, custody and the welfare and safety of children," League said Friday. "Often getting to these cases in a more efficient and speedy fashion can maybe deter happened to my client and her family and it's just a shame. Now would having an extra judge had an impact here, I don't know."
And local legal expert said the addition of this new judge will help but the reality is Madison county needs several more judges with the recent exploding population and case loads. Adding additional new judges would require state lawmakers to act to free up new funding, but that is not something lawmakers have made a priority in recent years, according to legal observers.