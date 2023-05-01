Madison County couple scammed out of thousands by business owner charged with theft

A Madison County man says he and his wife were scammed out of more than $12,000 by a local business owner who was recently arrested on theft charges.
Timothy Seth Cox was in the Marshall County Jail on three theft charges where he posted bond a couple of hours later.
Owens Cross Roads resident Craig told WAAY 31 he and his wife had a very frustrating experience with Cox and Southeast Recreation in Albertville.
They first visited last year, inquiring about a swim spa.
"Towards the end of May he had contacted my wife and said I have three other people that are interested in this swim spa, you need to put a deposit down," Craig said.
So they did but with a little hesitation after Cox said he would only accept a check claiming his card reader was down.
"The first red flag was how quickly he had deposited the check," Craig said.
It was the next day for $12,200.
With the deposit paid Cox promised the swim spa would be installed in early May.
It didn't happen. By July Craig says he and his wife knew they had been scammed.
Craig even called the manufacturer to see if a swim spa was ever ordered.
"Apparently other folks had called and inquired the same thing," Craig said. "Has this spa even been ordered? Which in fact the company confirmed no, a spa has never been on order for Southeast Recreation."
Craig says they do have a swim spa in their backyard now but it wasn't from Southeast Recreation.
What they don't have is the money they say Cox stole from them.
Craig filed a report with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Albertville Police Department.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 they are familiar with the report, but it was turned over to Albertville Police who they say was investigating more than one case of reported theft by Cox.
WAAY 31 contacted Albertville Police regarding Cox.
