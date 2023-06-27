Madison County Coroner: No foul play suspected in death at Redstone Arsenal boat ramp

UPDATE:
More details have been released regarding Tuesday morning's drowning on Redstone Arsenal.
According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead about 6:30 a.m. after being discovered in the waterway near a boat ramp on Redstone Arsenal.
The victim's vehicle and boat were also at the location.
Berryhill says no foul play is suspected.
An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.
From earlier:
One person has died after drowning on Redstone Arsenal.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, HEMSI responded to a drowning call at the recreation area on the Tennessee River on Redstone Arsenal Tuesday morning.
The incident happened about 6:07 a.m.
Webster says first responders recovered the body of a man from the water and turned the investigation over to Redstone's law enforcement agency.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.