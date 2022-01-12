Madison County Coroner: Murder victim Courtney Spraggins pregnant when shot to death

Courtney Spraggins was pregnant at the time of her death from a gunshot wound on Friday, according to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill.
Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy is charged with capital murder in Spraggins’ death.
Her family tells WAAY 31 the two were in a relationship, and that he knew of her pregnancy.
“The autopsy confirmed the cause of death as the result of a fatal gunshot wound. She was pregnant at the time of death. The manner of death was ruled homicide,” Berryhill said.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Huntsville Regional Laboratory conducted the autopsy Monday.
The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
