Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, west central Jackson and southeastern Madison Counties
through 1045 PM CST...

At 1017 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Owens Cross Roads, or 13 miles east of Redstone Arsenal, moving
northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Owens Cross Roads, Skyline, Gurley,
Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Lim Rock and Trenton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1030 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Madison County coroner: Federal government to conduct autopsies of helicopter crash victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison County Coroner's Office vehicle

The bodies of two military personnel were recovered from the helicopter crash site in Harvest on Wednesday evening. Now, work to scientifically identify them is in the hands of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner's Office.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said he spent about three hours at the site Wednesday and completed recovery of the remains at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary examinations were finished by 9 p.m., but full autopsy procedures and scientific identification will be conducted through AFME at a later date, Berryhill said. 

The Tennessee National Guard previously identified the two personnel as Guardsmen. Berryhill said his prayers were with the families of American heroes Wednesday night.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office crime scene unit and multiple local fire departments assisted in the recovery. 

