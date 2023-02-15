Madison County coroner: Federal government to conduct autopsies of helicopter crash victims

The bodies of two military personnel were recovered from the helicopter crash site in Harvest on Wednesday evening. Now, work to scientifically identify them is in the hands of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner's Office.
Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said he spent about three hours at the site Wednesday and completed recovery of the remains at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Preliminary examinations were finished by 9 p.m., but full autopsy procedures and scientific identification will be conducted through AFME at a later date, Berryhill said.
The Tennessee National Guard previously identified the two personnel as Guardsmen. Berryhill said his prayers were with the families of American heroes Wednesday night.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office crime scene unit and multiple local fire departments assisted in the recovery.