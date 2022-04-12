Madison County Coroner: Brothers, ages 11 and 16, killed in Huntsville crash

Two brothers, ages 11 and 16, were killed in a Monday night crash in Huntsville, said Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
They died in a single-vehicle crash about 6:06 p.m. on Bob Wade Lane and Mt. Lebanon Road in Huntsville, according to Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman.
Huntsville police said the driver, identified as the 16-year-old, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a utility box, and flipped.
A third occupant of the vehicle, a 12-year-old male, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, police said.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office, HEMSI, the rescue squad, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, and Huntsville Police Department all responded to the scene.
Huntsville police are investigating.