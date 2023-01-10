Madison County community grieves young lives lost at birthday party shootout

The Madison County community is mourning the loss of twenty-year-old Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins.
They died in a birthday party shootout on Saturday night, at Legacy Events off of Highway 72 East.
Nine others were wounded in what the Madison County sheriff is calling one of the largest gunfights of his career.
Sheriff Kevin Turner said of the 100 people at the event, many were still minors. He said the people involved in the gunfight were also young individuals.
Turner expects more arrests soon, but so far the two people booked on murder charges are nineteen and twenty-years-old.
It is unknown how the two men got their weapons, as they are old enough to purchase guns. However, Turner said the type of guns they had are for more than personal protection. The two men had extended magazines meant to fire multiple rounds.
One pastor in Huntsville said this type of violence doesn't surprise him based on what young kids are growing up with.
"Everything is violent on television. All the exciting video games are violent video games. So what we're doing is we're creating the environment for violence because we feed into it. We, we eat from it," said Pastor Errol Davis with New Beginnings Christian Church.
He said when kids grow up seeing violence on their screens everyday, they begin to think it's okay and disassociate with the real human lives that are impacted.
"Love will move people to care for people. So if I love you, how can I hurt you? If I care about you, how can I want to kill you, do you wrong, rob from you, steal from you, all that kind of stuff. So we got to get back to loving people," said Davis.
He hopes the community will come together after this tragedy, which could prevent more violent acts in the future.
For those who are grieving, he recommends seeking help. "I don't think you should try to suffer your way through what you're going through, because grief is grief. And nobody experiences grief like you do but you. And so people have various ways that they will try to deal with their grief, but I would encourage people to get some professional counseling," said Davis.
He said whether or not you know someone at the crime scene, most people will feel the impact in their community.