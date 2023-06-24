Madison County community distraught after Hampton House catches fire

The Hampton Cove community was left stunned Saturday after the Hampton House, a community clubhouse, burned to the ground in a fire late Friday night.
Laura Taube, the director of the Hampton House, said thankfully nobody was injured, but the clubhouse is damaged beyond repair.
"I get that call and [I raced] back up here and it was fully engulfed in flames," said Taube. "I think I [saw] seven firetrucks."
Taube said the clubhouse has been standing for more than 30 years and many people considered it to be a gem
"That building to this community was pretty much a landmark," said Taube.
In the more than 30 years it was a part of the community, Taube said it hosted weddings, showers and parties.
While talking to WAAY 31 News, neighbors came by taking photos and expressing grief at what had happened.
"It's tough, I mean I've cried myself," said Taube. "Some things you don't have any control over, you have to move forward."
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are working towards finding out what caused the fire, but it is unclear as of Saturday.
Taube said the community wants to rebuild and while the coming days and weeks will be hard, she said they will get through it.
"I've always said God never gives us something that we can't handle," said Taube. "I think you just have to keep moving and keep trying."