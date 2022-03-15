Madison County Commission approving grants for all volunteer fire departments

The Madison County Commission is voting on $240,000 in grants for all of the county's volunteer fire departments.
Most volunteer fire departments have seen a significant increase in calls throughout the pandemic. With more calls, the departments need more equipment, which many would not be able to purchase without money from these grants.
"This lifesaving equipment is vital to our community. You know, when we respond, if we don't have the adequate equipment we can't provide adequate patient care," says Heath Jones, the president of Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
As Madison County keeps growing, more and more people need help from his fire department.
"During the pandemic we saw our call volume increase at amounts we've never seen before. We're averaging anywhere from 110 to 120 calls per month, and that's costly," says Jones.
The Madison County Commission wants to help ease some of that cost.
"Of course, through all the COVID issues our volunteer fire departments do a phenomenal job," says commission chairman Dale Strong.
The commission is set to approve a $240,000 community development block grant for coronavirus relief funds.
"This right here offers money for them and every department will be getting this funding," explains Strong.
The grant will be split, equaling about $15,000 for every volunteer fire department in the county.
"We're going to purchase life saving critical equipment for our men in the field," says Jones.
The grant will help the department get the necessary equipment they need to complete their calls.
"When you expand on equipment, that's a good thing for the community because we're offering more of a service, we're giving more opportunities to save a life in the field," says Jones.
The grants are set to be approved during Wednesday's commission meeting at 10:00 a.m. Each department is required to complete an application to receive those funds.
In addition to grants, volunteer fire departments also rely on community donations. Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue is currently holding their annual mail-out fundraiser, and members of the Toney community will likely receive a flyer with information on how to donate in the coming days.