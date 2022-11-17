Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison.
Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in a statement provided to WAAY.
Green, 44, was sentenced to two life terms without parole after a Madison County jury found him guilty of fatally stabbing his 10-year-old son and his son's 13-year-old half-brother in February 2008.
The investigation of the death is ongoing, and an autopsy will be conducted.