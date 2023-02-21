Madison County businesses see economic boost from Toyota Field events

Toyota Field’s first official game of 2023 featured the Auburn Tigers taking on the UNA Lions in a college baseball matchup that could be another booming night for businesses in the area.
Ever since Toyota Field opened for business in 2020, officials with the Rocket City Trash Pandas and local business owners knew it would be the entertainment hub in Madison.
It's games like the one this week that help one local business owner’s restaurant go from a tedious and typical Tuesday to busy and booming.
"Any type of event they have, we always get the spillover — people coming to eat beforehand or eat after they go, come have some drinks beforehand, drinks after. It definitely impacts our business in a positive way," said Eugene Jung, owner of Champy's on Madison Boulevard.
He said he specifically picked this location to open his business back in 2019 because he knew of the added businesses he would receive once Toyota Field opened its doors.
That decision has been a huge benefit for their business.
“(It's) safe to say, anywhere from 25 to 35% increase in business when there’s a major event over at Trash Panda field," said Jung.
Lindsey Knupp is vice president of marketing, promotions and entertainment for the Trash Pandas. As she prepares to host Auburn baseball for the second year in a row, she’s well aware of the impact that nearby businesses feel as a result of such events.
"The restaurants that were open during our season last year saw significant increase on game days, of people visiting their location, eating before they come to the game or stopping by afterwards for a few beverages," Knupp said. "They definitely do see an increase in business on our Trash Pandas game days, so I’m sure (the Auburn vs. UNA game) will be one of those days for them."
As a business owner, Jung couldn’t ask for anything better.
"A couple of hours before the game, if you were to come in here, you will see probably 25–30% of people in here wearing Auburn or UNA paraphernalia," he said. "We appreciate it when they have big boosts like that. Typically, a Tuesday night is gonna be slow ... but a night like tonight, with baseball, it’s gonna be busy."