Madison community prepares for 1st Trash Pandas playoff home game

In just their second season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are having a year to remember.
The team has a chance to eliminate the Tennessee Smokies and move on to the Southern League Championship Series with a win tonight, as they are up 1-0 in the best-of-three series.
A winning season is just the cherry on top after a successful year in attendance numbers and merchandise sales.
According to Trash Pandas Promotion Manager Ricky Fernandez, the team led the Southern League in attendance numbers this season.
He's not surprised.
"I work every single game, and I see all the fans that come out here, so it wasn't a surprise to me," Fernandez said. "I remember the old days, going to a Stars game and seeing 200 people out there, and hearing crickets pretty much. So when you come out here, it is a totally different experience."
The team's winning ways are helping the city of Madison continue to grow as well. Near Toyota Field, apartment complexes and fine dining establishments have settled in.
According to the Madison Chamber of Commerce, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are being credited with much of the area's growth.
"The amount of ribbon cuttings we have on our books is unprecedented at our chamber," said Michelle Eppling, executive director of the Chamber. "We keep booking them every day, and we are so excited to continue to see the growth around Toyota Field."
The Trash Pandas being a part of the Madison community is thrilling for Eppling.
"We could not be prouder here at the Madison Chamber for the impact they have each and every day," Eppling said. "Not only on our business community, but the residents, providing that quality of life, giving us a place to plant our roots and really making us feel like we are part of a bigger community than ourselves."