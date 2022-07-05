UPDATE: 2 in custody after standoff in New Hope mobile home park

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and northeastern Limestone Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Harvest, or 10 miles north of Madison, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Harvest and Toney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 630 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts of 25 to 35 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: 2 in custody after standoff in New Hope mobile home park

Shady Lane standoff

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement responded to a standoff in the Shady Lane Mobile Home Park on Tuesday.

Two people are in custody after a standoff Tuesday with members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and SWAT. 

The man and woman were among four occupants in a residence at Shady Lane Mobile Home Park in New Hope. The sheriff's office said it used "energetic breaching techniques," including tear gas, to clear the residence.

It took about two hours from learning the wanted individuals were in the residence to them leaving the residence, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported during the standoff.

A box of kittens was also found inside the home.

Box of kittens

These kittens were found during a Tuesday standoff at Shady Lane Mobile Home Park in New Hope.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

