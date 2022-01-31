Madison Co. Sheriff: ‘Training devices’ at center of evacuation-causing explosives investigation

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into a possible explosive device on Sunday ended with no dangerous items being found.
“Inert training devices and aids” were at the center of the investigation that caused the evacuation of a three-block perimeter on Wall Triana Highway for about three hours Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Harvest Fire Department and the Huntsville Police Department Bomb Squad all responded to the 7,700 block of Wall Triana about 6:10 p.m. Sunday.
There, a woman told authorities she found a possible explosive device in a RV in the 14,000 block of Highway 231 in Hazel Green, put them in her vehicle, and drove them to the Wall Triana scene.
Evacuees were allowed to return about 9:30 p.m. after it was discovered the items were safe, the sheriff’s office said.