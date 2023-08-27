Madison Co. Schools announces meeting to address Hazel Green, Sparkman football game disruption

The Madison County Board of Education has called a special meeting after an incident on Friday at the football game between Sparkman High School and Hazel Green High School.
It was suspended early when a group of students at the stadium began running, causing a "major disruption," according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
PREVIOUS: Madison County Schools says major disruptions occurred, Hazel Green vs. Sparkman game suspended
The school board shared new information about the incident on Sunday, while also expressing deep disappointment in what happened.
The board echoed the Madison County Sheriff's Office by saying there were no weapons used or shown during the incident and there were no fights or injuries.
The board also says the incident was caused by individuals who "wanted to strike fear in the crowd."
Moving forward, the school system says it will also introduce additional security measures at athletic contests and significant gatherings.
The special called meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison County Board of Education, Central Office Auditorium, located at 1275 Jordan Road.
Public comment will be allowed at the meeting.
The board says the incident will be discussed further, as will the actions leading up to the disturbance.
They'll also share how they plan to ensure the safety of players and fans at sporting events moving forward.
You can read the full statement from the school board here.
WAAY 31 plans to cover the meeting.