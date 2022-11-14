Madison Co. school social worker identified as victim of fatal Monday morning crash

A Hazel Green woman has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Monday morning on Moores Mill Road, near Eakins Road, in Madison County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Kristin E. Masterski was driving a Ford Explorer and collided head-on with a Hino truck at about 10:50 a.m. Monday.
Masterski was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Madison County School System said Masterski was a social worker for the district who served the Hazel Green family of schools. In a statement, the school system described her as "an outstanding employee who selflessly helped others when given the opportunity."
"She gave her heart to her students and families and will be truly missed by many," the statement continued. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. They are in our thoughts and prayers."
Ethan Fitzgerald, public information officer for Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, said the community will be shaken by her death. Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash, which also led to minor injuries for the truck driver.
Fitzgerald told WAAY 31 that the Moores Mill area has a history of being dangerous for travelers. Drivers need to remain actively aware and fully engaged while behind the wheel, especially on such a narrow road, he said.
"We've had people lose their life all over Moores Mill," Fitzgerald said. "We've got roads that do sharp up-downs. We've got S-curves. We've got a lot of new developments coming along this simple two-lane road. We're happy to welcome new people to this community, but we also need the people that have been here for a long time and the new people to work together to make sure that our roadways are safer."
