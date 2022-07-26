Madison Co. nonprofit hands out fentanyl test strips to help fight rise in suspected overdose deaths

In the midst of an increase in suspected overdose deaths in Madison County, nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is doing what they can to try to save lives.
Most recently, they ordered a batch of fentanyl test strips. It's a harm-reduction strategy they hope will help keep people safe.
"This is just another tool that people can use to try to keep themselves safe," said Wendy Reeves, executive director of the nonprofit.
Right now, Madison County is seeing an increase in suspected overdose deaths. It's such an alarming number, Reeves said, that it led to a call from Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.
"Between 3 (a.m.) Sunday and 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, we had six overdose deaths," Reeves recalled from their conversation. "He said at some of those sites, the drugs were still there."
Reeves said Berryhill told her Madison County has never had so many overdoses in such a short time before.
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community took action right away by ordering a batch of fentanyl test strips. They are used to detect the presence of fentanyl in unregulated drugs.
By Thursday, the nonprofit had strips to distribute to people in the community, free of charge.
"The majority of overdose deaths, from what we've heard, it is people who're ingesting fentanyl and they don't know they're taking it," Reeves said.
The test strips only recently became legal in Alabama. As of now, no state funding is available for them.
Reeves said a Partnership for a Drug-Free Community board member purchased the batch they're currently distributing.
"We don't have an unlimited supply of them, because we really kind of wanted to do a trial run and see, what is the interest level from the community and would they really take advantage of them if we had them," Reeves said.
So far, a couple of people have picked one up. There's been a lot of interest in them, too.
If you're interested, call 256-539-7339. You don't have to provide your name.
Reeves says one test strip is initially provided. If there's a need, they'll hand out more.
You can learn more about Partnership for a Drug-Free Community here.