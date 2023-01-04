Madison Co. man admits exchanging child porn online while on probation for Marshall Co. sex crime

An Owens Cross Roads man has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges involving more than 270 victims, crimes he committed while on probation after being convicted in Marshall County of traveling to meet a child for sex, records show.
Kevin Guerrero-Beltran was set to appear in federal court Wednesday morning to change his plea on the federal charges. The plea agreement, filed Tuesday, detailed the investigations that led up to an FBI search and his arrest in June 2021.
The FBI's investigation originated in Arizona with a focus on child porn exchanged through the messaging app Kik. Court records say Guerrero-Beltran became an administrator of an online group in mid-October 2020. Through this role, he not only uploaded and shared illegal content with other members but could "verify" potential new members by requiring them to send videos privately to him.
FBI investigators tracked Guerrero-Beltran to his North Alabama home through his IP address, according to court records.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was looking into a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn on Snapchat. Their investigation also led them to Guerrero-Beltran's home address, this time through his email address and cell phone.
In November 2020, they turned the investigation over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which had also received a tip from NCMEC about 13 files uploaded to Kik by Guerrero-Beltran — 12 of which were uploaded from his home in Owens Cross Roads.
Months later, Homeland Security would join the list of investigating agencies. Court records state that between May 28, 2021, and June 4, 2021, Guerrero-Beltran sent child porn and selfies of himself to someone he believed to be the mother of an 8-year-old girl, in an attempt to arrange a meetup with the child.
In reality, he was sending the content to an employee from the agency's New Jersey office.
The FBI raided Guerrero-Beltran's house on June 10, 2021. Court records state they found multiple devices used to exchange or store more than 800 videos and images of child pornography. At least 273 individual victims have been identified, including more than 100 infants and toddlers.
If another victim is found before sentencing, his latest plea deal will be rendered null and void, according to court documents.
As it stands, Guerrero-Beltran faces 15 to 40 years in federal prison per each count listed in the plea agreement, plus a recommended lifetime of supervision after his release, up to $250,000 in fines, at least $819,000 in restitution to the victims and about $47,000 in additional fees.
Prosecutors have further recommended that Guerrero-Beltran receive a lifetime ban on unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old and on the use of any device that can access the internet, unless otherwise permitted by his probation officer.
The judge's final order or scheduled date for sentencing was not available as of Wednesday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.