Madison Co. inmate with history of jail violence gets life sentence for 2017 capital murder, arson

A Madison County inmate previously labeled "a menace to society" for years of violent and destructive behavior while in jail was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the charges that first landed him there.
That sentencing hearing was held via Zoom due to Keon Jackson's behavior following his conviction for capital murder and second-degree arson Tuesday. The sentencing order says Jackson was warned prior to trial that any disruptive behavior would mean losing his right to be present for court proceedings.
Yet as he was being taken from the courtroom following the conviction, "his behavior became disruptive, loud and laced with profanity," the order states.
A Madison County Circuit Court judge ordered the sentencing hearing to be held Wednesday morning via Zoom, sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder charge and 15 years for the arson charge, to be served concurrently.
The case stemmed from a 2017 incident in which Jackson shot a man, took his wallet, then set the man's house on fire and stole his vehicle. He's been in jail since his initial arrest.
Violent past
The trial and sentencing come just weeks after Jackson made headlines for attacking a corrections officer at the Madison County Jail. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said at the time that it was just one of several violent or destructive incidents during Jackson's stay at the jail.
The sheriff's office said Jackson was unprovoked when he began hitting a jail sergeant repeatedly in the face. Deputies at the time described Jackson as a known troublemaker who had nothing to lose.
Jackson is also accused of trying to escape jail twice, destroying prison property and being involved in several attacks. In 2021, he punched someone at the jail, giving them a black eye and busted lip. In 2022, he allegedly threatened to kill a corrections officer and spit on their arm and leg.
"He's a menace to society, and ... he's an issue," Brent Patterson, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, told WAAY 31 after the most recent attack.
Jackson could face additional charges related to his behavior while in jail. In the meantime, he will be transferred to a state prison to begin serving the sentence he received Wednesday.