Madison Co. bank robbery suspect recently sentenced to community corrections program, records show

A Madison man arrested Tuesday on multiple bank robbery charges had been sentenced just last month to Madison County Community Corrections for a felony drug charge, court records show.
Lawrence Smith Jones, 55, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery involving a banking institution and one count of violating probation. Jail records show two of the alleged robberies involved a gun.
Jones is suspected to have robbed a Regions Bank in Madison on Jan. 18. He is currently is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond.
Court records show Jones has a criminal history. In addition to those four bank robbery charges, Jones recently faced drug charges.
On Dec. 16, 2022, Jones pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Despite being charged with a Class B felony, he was sentenced to community corrections, meaning he was not in jail and was back out on the street during the Jan. 18 robbery at Regions Bank.
Regions Bank released a statement in regard to that robbery:
"Regions Bank maintains strong relationships with law enforcement, and we appreciate the diligence of investigators in working to bring these matters to justice. Our teams will continue to work hand-in-hand with investigators throughout this process."
Investigators are expected to hold a press conference this week. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.