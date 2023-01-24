 Skip to main content
Madison Co. bank robbery suspect recently sentenced to community corrections program, records show

  • Updated
  • 0
LAWRENCE SMITH JONES

A Madison man arrested Tuesday on multiple bank robbery charges had been sentenced just last month to Madison County Community Corrections for a felony drug charge, court records show.

Lawrence Smith Jones, 55, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery involving a banking institution and one count of violating probation. Jail records show two of the alleged robberies involved a gun.

Jones is suspected to have robbed a Regions Bank in Madison on Jan. 18. He is currently is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond.

Court records show Jones has a criminal history. In addition to those four bank robbery charges, Jones recently faced drug charges.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Jones pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. 

Despite being charged with a Class B felony, he was sentenced to community corrections, meaning he was not in jail and was back out on the street during the Jan. 18 robbery at Regions Bank.

Regions Bank released a statement in regard to that robbery:

"Regions Bank maintains strong relationships with law enforcement, and we appreciate the diligence of investigators in working to bring these matters to justice. Our teams will continue to work hand-in-hand with investigators throughout this process."

Investigators are expected to hold a press conference this week. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

