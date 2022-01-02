Madison City Schools to require mask-wearing when classes resume Tuesday

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CST Sunday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Sunday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.4 feet on 12/23/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Jackson counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Madison City Schools to require mask-wearing when classes resume Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
You Must Wear a Mask

Mask-wearing will be required when students start the new semester on Tuesday, according to the Madison City School System.

Superintendent Ed Nichols said this is due to the increase in Covid-19 in Madison County.

“This mask status will remain in effect until we fall below the Moderate Level for two weeks as determined on Friday of the ADPH website.,” Nichols said in a statement.

Read his full statement below:

I hope all of you have enjoyed your break and spent time with family and friends.

As you are aware, the Covid positivity rate has increased in our community in the last few weeks.

On Nov. 4, 2021, the Board of Education approved a Covid Matrix that determines our requirement for masks in the district based on the positivity rate of Madison County as reported each Friday.

With the past two weeks reaching above the High Level of the ADPH, we will begin the new semester in a mask required status for ALL staff and students.

This mask status will remain in effect until we fall below the Moderate Level for two weeks as determined on Friday of the ADPH website.

Furthermore, we are aware that the CDC has issued some new guidance on the time frame as it relates to a positive test and close contact exposure.

We are reviewing these updates with our local ADPH officials and will update you on any changes early next week. However, until clarification has been made by ADPH, we will continue to follow the same protocol for isolation and exclusion that was used before the Winter Break.

