Madison City Schools to require mask-wearing when classes resume Tuesday

Mask-wearing will be required when students start the new semester on Tuesday, according to the Madison City School System.
Superintendent Ed Nichols said this is due to the increase in Covid-19 in Madison County.
“This mask status will remain in effect until we fall below the Moderate Level for two weeks as determined on Friday of the ADPH website.,” Nichols said in a statement.
Read his full statement below:
I hope all of you have enjoyed your break and spent time with family and friends.
As you are aware, the Covid positivity rate has increased in our community in the last few weeks.
On Nov. 4, 2021, the Board of Education approved a Covid Matrix that determines our requirement for masks in the district based on the positivity rate of Madison County as reported each Friday.
With the past two weeks reaching above the High Level of the ADPH, we will begin the new semester in a mask required status for ALL staff and students.
Furthermore, we are aware that the CDC has issued some new guidance on the time frame as it relates to a positive test and close contact exposure.
We are reviewing these updates with our local ADPH officials and will update you on any changes early next week. However, until clarification has been made by ADPH, we will continue to follow the same protocol for isolation and exclusion that was used before the Winter Break.