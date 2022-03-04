Madison City Schools teacher receives Milken Educator Award for going above and beyond as an educator

Teachers are unsung heroes.
Oftentimes, teachers get little recognition for their everyday impacts on children's lives. But on Friday, one Discovery Middle School teacher was celebrated for going above and beyond, every single day.
Imagine an Oscar but for a teacher. That's what Kelsey Cooper was awarded within the world of teaching.
A Milken Educator Award is something that only 60 teachers in the country won this year.
"The way she teaches is very unique. She helps us understands things, especially in math," said Arnav Maskey, an eighth-grade student.
For Cooper's students, this comes as no surprise at all.
"I had no idea, but when they said there was an award to be handed out, I was thinking Mrs. Cooper might have a chance of getting it," said Maskey.
Cooper herself was in disbelief.
"I have not had time to let it sink in yet," said Cooper.
She said her achievements are only possible because of those surrounding her.
"I'm just thinking of all the teachers, that I know just on my hall that are phenomenal," said Cooper. "It's Discovery that gets this award, too, not just me."
Cooper started her career in teaching at the place she now calls home, Discovery Middle School.
She began as a student-teacher and now leads the school's math department.
"It's a daunting task, but it's worthwhile," said Cooper. "We have hard days, and then we have really good days."
To Cooper, her job is much more than teaching.
"You have so many different kids and they come from so many different backgrounds, and you want them to know even if they don't have that person at home that's rooting for them, that once they step into your classroom they have somebody for life," said Cooper.
The $25,000 Milken Educator Award is given to someone who is a role model to their students, colleagues and community.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, said Cooper exemplifies someone who goes the extra mile.
"Someone who wants to invest in the life of children," said Mackey. "It's not just a job, it's not just a career, it's a calling."
Cooper said it is indeed a calling.
"I just think of all the kids I've taught and how much they mean to me. People laugh at me because it shouldn't mean so much, but it does," she said.
Cooper is now calling on others to consider the field of teaching because it's much more than just that.
"If you're looking to change a child's life or make an impact, being in the business of making people better, education is the route to go," said Cooper.
This is the Milken Family Foundation's 40th anniversary. Cooper is now one of the nearly 3,000 educators to of received this award of achievement in the last 40 years.
This is the third Madison City School System educator to receive a Milken Educator Award.