Madison City Schools superintendent responds to James Clemens High School bus fight videos

The Madison City School System is responding to videos showing an altercation between school leaders and students.
The videos were filmed Wednesday on a bus at James Clemens High School.
Speaking Thursday, Superintendent Ed Nichols said the incident started as a fight between two students. An assistant principal at the school tried to separate them and was bitten and injured, Nichols said.
That staff member also hit the student, which Nichols said was appropriate considering the circumstances.
