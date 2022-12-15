 Skip to main content
Madison City Schools superintendent responds to James Clemens High School bus fight videos

  • Updated
  • 0

The incident happened Wednesday on a James Clemens High School bus.

The Madison City School System is responding to videos showing an altercation between school leaders and students.

The videos were filmed Wednesday on a bus at James Clemens High School.

Speaking Thursday, Superintendent Ed Nichols said the incident started as a fight between two students. An assistant principal at the school tried to separate them and was bitten and injured, Nichols said.

That staff member also hit the student, which Nichols said was appropriate considering the circumstances.

Join us for WAAY 31 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. for more details on this story, including what will happen to the students and staff members involved. Watch on TV or online HERE

Image from James Clemens High School bus fight video

A screen grab from one of the videos taken during an incident on a James Clemens High School bus on Dec. 14.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

