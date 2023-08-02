Madison City Schools receives Purple Star Distinction

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
northeastern Madison, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties through
1030 AM CDT...

At 947 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Murfreesboro to 7 miles
north of Petersburg to 6 miles northwest of Pulaski. Movement was
east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Winchester, Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs, Cowan,
Huntland, Petersburg, Tims Ford Lake and Sewanee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of norther Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several consecutive episodes of showers and thunderstorms are
expected across the Tennessee Valley from today through
Friday morning. High atmospheric moisture content will exist
throughout the period, leading to a risk for locally heavy
rainfall and flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Madison City Schools receives Purple Star Distinction

  • Updated
  • 0

Last school year, Alabama adopted the Military Child Education Coalition's Purple Star Program. Madison City Schools is one of the few districts in the state to have all schools apply and receive the coveted Purple Star Distinction.
Purple Star District

Madison City Schools is a Purple Star District 

Last school year, Alabama adopted the Military Child Education Coalition's Purple Star Program. Madison City Schools is one of the few districts in the state to have all schools apply and receive the coveted Purple Star Distinction.

"It means that we are military friendly. We have centralized information for military families not to go around to different people, but have one place to go. We have a military liaison at the district level and at every school," explained Natalia Dooley, MCS federal programs coordinator. "It means that we have a network and a culture among faculty and students and parents, supporting our military students and welcoming them to the Madison City Schools environment."

At the district level, Dooley is the driving force to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible for military families, a commitment upheld at every level from students and staff to the school board.

"New families coming into Madison City Schools probably need to know that there's always someone they can ask for help," she continued. "We will make sure to meet the individual needs of the family. We're not afraid to tackle challenges. We're not afraid of doing something different."

About 26 percent or close to 3,000 students in Madison City Schools are military kids.

"So because of the military families, we have received over $4 million impact aid funding since 2000," Dooley said. 

It also allows them to compete for Department of Defense Education Activity grants, providing additional opportunities for students and families across the board.

"The funds go back directly to the classroom and into the academics, supporting not just military connected students. The focus is definitely on military students, but all students benefiting from the programs," said Dooley. 

At the heart of the Purple Star Distinction are the district's Student 2 Student programs in all levels, from elementary to high school.

Click here to see the incredible work being done by Liberty Middle School students.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you