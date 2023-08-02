Madison City Schools receives Purple Star Distinction

Last school year, Alabama adopted the Military Child Education Coalition's Purple Star Program. Madison City Schools is one of the few districts in the state to have all schools apply and receive the coveted Purple Star Distinction.
"It means that we are military friendly. We have centralized information for military families not to go around to different people, but have one place to go. We have a military liaison at the district level and at every school," explained Natalia Dooley, MCS federal programs coordinator. "It means that we have a network and a culture among faculty and students and parents, supporting our military students and welcoming them to the Madison City Schools environment."
At the district level, Dooley is the driving force to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible for military families, a commitment upheld at every level from students and staff to the school board.
"New families coming into Madison City Schools probably need to know that there's always someone they can ask for help," she continued. "We will make sure to meet the individual needs of the family. We're not afraid to tackle challenges. We're not afraid of doing something different."
About 26 percent or close to 3,000 students in Madison City Schools are military kids.
"So because of the military families, we have received over $4 million impact aid funding since 2000," Dooley said.
It also allows them to compete for Department of Defense Education Activity grants, providing additional opportunities for students and families across the board.
"The funds go back directly to the classroom and into the academics, supporting not just military connected students. The focus is definitely on military students, but all students benefiting from the programs," said Dooley.
At the heart of the Purple Star Distinction are the district's Student 2 Student programs in all levels, from elementary to high school.
