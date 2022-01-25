Madison City Schools moving to remote learning for 3 days due to Covid-19

The Madison City School System is moving to remoter learning for Thursday, Friday and Monday.
This is due to staffing and Covid-related absences, according to Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.
Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday. Students already were set to have a remote learning day on Friday.
A previously scheduled remote learning day on Feb. 4 now will revert to in-person.
“I believe that this break of consecutive days will allow for many of our staff, teachers, and substitutes to return from COVID absences,” Nichols said.
“We have seen that a portion of them have not been able to return in a five-day window and this has caused our current staffing dilemma.”