Madison City Schools moving to remote learning for 3 days due to Covid-19

Madison City School System

The Madison City School System is moving to remoter learning for Thursday, Friday and Monday.

This is due to staffing and Covid-related absences, according to Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.

Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday. Students already were set to have a remote learning day on Friday.

A previously scheduled remote learning day on Feb. 4 now will revert to in-person.

“I believe that this break of consecutive days will allow for many of our staff, teachers, and substitutes to return from COVID absences,” Nichols said.

“We have seen that a portion of them have not been able to return in a five-day window and this has caused our current staffing dilemma.”

