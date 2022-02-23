Madison City Schools makes masks optional, removes current mask 'matrix'

During a special called Madison City Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday Morning, the district removed its current mask 'matrix' plan.
This allowed the superintendent to make masks optional for students and staff in the district.
The previous plan relied on the Alabama Department of Public Health's data. It stated the county needed to be at a moderate level of community transmission in order to make masks optional.
Right now, it is at a high level of community transmission, according to ADPH.
Despite this data, the district will do away with masks starting on Thursday. Students will still need to wear masks if they take the bus due to federal rules.