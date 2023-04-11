Madison City Schools hosts forum to educate parents about fentanyl

Fentanyl was the topic of discussion at a forum held Tuesday at Madison City Schools Central Office.
It was titled Fentanyl - what parents need to know.
They forum provided everything from a detailed explanation of fentanyl to how and where to get treatment for an addiction.
Every 72 to 96 hours someone in Madison County dies of a drug overdose.
Most of the deaths are from fentanyl.
That's a startling static Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill shared with the forum.
"There's not going to be one solution to beat it," Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said. "It's going to take everybody coming together to fight it from different angles."
Berryhill says that's why forums like the one held on Tuesday are invaluable.
Education, awareness and knowing where to turn for help he says is key.
Huntsville Hospital's Dr. Dan Neuberger was 1 of 6 on the panel tonight.
"We see overdoses quite frequently unfortunately and it's something that's increasing, not decreasing," Huntsville Hospital ER Medical Director Dr. Dan Neuberger said. "So, trying to put a stop to that would be great and the first step to that is education."
The forum was made possible because of a partnership between Madison City Schools and Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.
Parents learned about fentanyl and why it's so dangerous.
They were also made aware of treatment options too.
"I think it's really important because I don't think people understand how deadly fentanyl is and what a small amount is lethal," Retired Pharmacist Karren Crowson said.
Alabama has experienced an alarming increase in the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in recent years, according to the According to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Preliminary numbers show 830 Alabamians died in 2021 and 835 people died across the state in 2022 related to the powerful drug.
Dr. Berryhill also stressed the importance of talking about fentanyl, emphasizing there's unfortunately no way to come back from the alternative.
"Don't be afraid to have that conversation," Dr. Berryhill said. "Talk to that person and keep on supporting them every way that you can."
Educating students about the dangerous of drugs, tobacco, vaping, etc is important to Madison City Schools.
That's why school leaders say they wanted to have the meeting and appreciate their partnership with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.