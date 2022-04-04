Madison City Schools hosting mental health summit

Madison City Schools is hoping to start the conversation about kid's mental health after the pandemic. They are hosting a mental health summit Monday at Bob Jones High School.
The school district hopes it opens the door to a very crucial conversation, and one way they're hoping to do that is by bringing back an alumnus to talk about how he overcame his battle.
"You can be at the highest of highs and then find yourself a year later at the lowest low," guest speaker and former Bob Jones student Dustin Haraway said.
He knows what it's like to deal with depression.
"I just found myself in this I call it like a pit of despair," Haraway recalled.
He says he was able to overcome that battle, but knows it can happen to anyone. Madison City School's Mental Health Services Coordinator Stephanie Allen says she sees it in the halls.
"We see mental health issues from kindergarten all the way up. It's not isolated by age or grade, or background or where you come from," Allen explains.
That's why they organized the mental health summit to break the stigma and raise awareness on how to deal with their mental health and the resources available.
"We're hoping to open doors to the conversation, where parents, educators and even teachers alike know that it is okay to talk about it and it is okay to reach out for help,
Allen said.
Haraway says talking about your struggle is the first step to getting better. He hopes his story gives those who are struggling hope.
"Just breaking down those barriers and those stigmas and helping helping them understand that hey, there are resources available to help them," Haraway explained.
Haraway says it's important those struggling with mental health lean in to that support available and commit to those changes to get better.
The mental health summit will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bob Jones High School. Here you can find a link to some of the local resources that will also be at the summit.