Madison City Schools facing lawsuit over mask mandate

Nine families have filed a lawsuit against Madison City Schools over their mask mandate.
WAAY 31 spoke to one of the parents involved in the suit. She said the first thing they want people to know is this lawsuit has nothing to do with being for or against masks.
Instead, she said, the lawsuit is aimed at challenging the district's authority to enforce the mandate despite the state law, as well as giving individual families the right to choose whether their kids wear a mask or not.
"We know the struggles are real, and we want to hold our city leaders — our BOE — accountable," Shema Rizo, a parent in the lawsuit, said.
Rizo said the lawsuit is a last-resort effort to advocate for their own and other families in Madison City Schools. She said she, as well as other families and students, have gone to school board meetings on multiple occasions about what they say is physical and mental harm to students caused by the mandate.
"That message is sending, 'Oh, my gosh, if I don't wear this mask right ... I'm gonna get someone killed, I'm gonna make someone sick of Covid,' and them walking in fear creates trauma, trauma creates anxiety and depression, and from anxiety and depression creates suicidal thoughts," she said. "We have testimonies of those things from our older kids."
The lawsuit lists specific incidents of these claims and questions the district's authority to enforce the policy.
WAAY 31 reached out to Madison City Schools. They said they cannot comment on pending litigation.
Similar lawsuits have been filed within the state with little to no success.
"There have been a number of ones that have been filed, but the two that are in the biggest cities have been Montgomery County and Jefferson County," Huntsville attorney Michael Timberlake said. "In both of those cases, the claims were dismissed because the courts said the plaintiffs were not able to show that there was an injury that occurred in those situations."
Rizo said she is aware of this, but she and the other families are praying for a different result.
"We're hoping to win. We're determined that this will stop and that they will never be able to forcefully mask or forcefully test a parent's child if they do not see that it's something that they want to do," she said.
The parents said they fully understand those on the other side of this issue, including teachers, but say the lawsuit is their way of advocating for those people as well.