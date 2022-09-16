Madison City Schools emphasizing the importance of mental health for students

Madison City Schools will host a mental health resource fair on Monday, with the goal of bringing the entire community together to talk about the importance of mental health in schools. The mental health services coordinator says the need for these resources spans across all age groups.
"As these conversations around mental health have continued, we have got to realize that it's happening in elementary school, middle and high school," said Stephanie Allen, the mental health services coordinator with Madison City Schools.
She said a conversation about mental health starts with two simple questions: "What does mental health mean to you, and how do you take care of your mental health?"
She said actually hearing from students about their concerns is crucial. "We want to hear from them. We want to engage with our students, and find out what is mental health from them and what do they need," said Allen.
She said the most common theme she's seeing among students is anxiety and stress.
Many students and teachers started this school year with an increased level of anxiety surrounding school safety, after the Uvalde school shooting in May.
"[The school system] is trying to figure out the best ways to maintain a safe school environment to address any anxiety that might be related to that," said Allen.
School safety, learning with COVID, and family financial instability are all factors that lead to more anxiety in students. But as the conversation around mental health continues, students are more willing to ask for help.
"I think if there's anything good that maybe came out of the time that we've experienced is that people are talking more about mental health," said Allen.
The family mental health resource fair will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19th at Midtown Elementary School. It includes hands on activities, community resources, and a student art show depicting students' feelings about mental health.
Alabama as a whole is placing more of an emphasis on mental wellness in schools. In May, the Alabama state legislature passed a bill requiring a mental health service coordinator in every school system throughout the state.