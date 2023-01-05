Madison City School bus involved in crash Thursday

A Madison City School bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.
It happened off Mill Road and Balch Road around 8 a.m.
Madison City Schools said six students were on board but no one was hurt.
The bus was on its way to Liberty Middle School.
