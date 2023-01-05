 Skip to main content
Madison City School bus involved in crash Thursday

A Madison City School bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

It happened off Mill Road and Balch Road around 8 a.m. 

Madison City Schools said six students were on board but no one was hurt. 

The bus was on its way to Liberty Middle School. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

