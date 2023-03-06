 Skip to main content
Madison City Hall closed Monday due to ongoing power outage

 By Nicole Zedeck

Days after severe weather swept across North Alabama, some utility customers are still dealing with a loss of electricity — including the city of Madison. 

The city announced Monday that the Madison Municipal Complex, which houses Madison City Hall, would remain closed Monday due to the ongoing power outage. 

The outage is the result of storm damage sustained Friday, the city said. 

Utility crews continue working to restore power to the city building and other customers. 

