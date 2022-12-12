Madison City Council holds first reading of ordinance regarding medical marijuana dispensaries

Madison City Council held its first reading of a proposed ordinance involving medical marijuana dispensaries on Monday.
The initial first reading was recently postponed by city council.
The council didn't really spend too much time on the topic Monday, either.
During a previous work session, the council had some questions regarding medical marijuana dispensaries, which was the reason for the delay.
A few of those were answered Monday by the city's attorney, Brian Kilgore.
He said there was a question about what Madison County has done about medical marijuana dispensaries, and he explained that while there hasn't been any action taken yet, that could change.
Kilgore also said, after speaking with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, that the Madison City Council can take action when they want to, but emphasized the Dec. 30 deadline for businesses to apply for a medical marijuana license.
There has been some interest in the city, as well as some against it. A couple who spoke out in the meeting said they’re totally against medical marijuana dispensaries because "it's going to degrade the City of Madison."
A vote is expected during the next city council meeting on Dec. 19.
