Madison City Council does first reading of ordinance regarding medical marijuana dispensaries

Madison City Council did its first reading of a proposed ordinance involving medical marijuana dispensaries on Monday.
The initial first reading was recently postponed by city council.
The council didn't really spend too much time on the topic Monday either.
During a previous work session the council had some questions regarding medical marijuana dispensaries, which was the reason for the delay.
A few of those were answered Monday by the city's attorney Brian Kilgore.
Kilgore says one of them was "what has the county done" if anything, as it relates to medical marijuana dispensaries.
Kilgore says Madison County hasn't taken any action yet, but that could change.
Kilgore also says, after speaking with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, the council can take action when they want to, but emphasized the December 30th deadline for businesses to apply for a medical marijuana license.
There has been some interest in the city.
A couple who spoke out on the meeting says they’re totally against medical marijuana dispensaries in Madison saying "it's going to degrade the City of Madison."
A vote is expected in the next city council meeting on Dec 19th.
