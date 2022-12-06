 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madison City Council approves $11 million bid for new community center

Members of the Madison City Council voted 6-1 to accept an $11 million bid for a new community center where a juvenile detention center once stood. 

The community center will include a senior center, outdoor patio courtyard for gardening and concerts, a fitness room, a sewing room, an art and music room, and more. 

What to put in the center was decided in part due to responses from a survey by the city of Madison, which asked residents what they would like to see in a community center. 

The cost to include those amenities prompted a lengthy discussion among council members before Monday's vote. Some weren't sure the city would have enough money to fund the multimillion-dollar price tag or voiced uncertainty about the economy.

Still, it was approved. Renovations are expected to take a year and a half, according to the city.

The center will be where Sequel TSI of Madison, also known as the former Three Springs Juvenile Detention Center, was housed on Browns Ferry Road in Madison. 

