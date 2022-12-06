Madison City Council approves $11 million bid for new community center

Members of the Madison City Council voted 6-1 to accept an $11 million bid for a new community center where a juvenile detention center once stood.
The community center will include a senior center, outdoor patio courtyard for gardening and concerts, a fitness room, a sewing room, an art and music room, and more.
What to put in the center was decided in part due to responses from a survey by the city of Madison, which asked residents what they would like to see in a community center.
The cost to include those amenities prompted a lengthy discussion among council members before Monday's vote. Some weren't sure the city would have enough money to fund the multimillion-dollar price tag or voiced uncertainty about the economy.
Still, it was approved. Renovations are expected to take a year and a half, according to the city.
The center will be where Sequel TSI of Madison, also known as the former Three Springs Juvenile Detention Center, was housed on Browns Ferry Road in Madison.