Madison business owners excited for new FedEx facility

The City of Madison is growing! They are breaking ground on a new 330,00 square foot FedEx Ground facility.
The center will not only bring more jobs to the city, it will help the local businesses deliver to their costumers.
Businesses like Lemon & Lavender rely on delivery services to get their products restocked. They say there is a real need for more shipment centers in the city as Madison continues to grow.
"We are definitely always ordering to get shipments in," says Brandy Booth, the co-owner of Lemon & Lavender.
As an eco-friendly, sustainable home goods store, they bring products from all across the world to main street Madison.
"Sometimes we have had to wait up to two months to get products in," says Booth.
Entrepreneurs who own online stores are even more dependent on shipping.
"It is everything," says Erika Curry. She's the owner of Love Street Boutique, an online store shipping clothes all across the country.
"Being online, it's essential that the customers get the items that they order in a timely manner," says Curry.
Delivery pains are impacting both online businesses and local store fronts. Business owners are hopeful the new FedEx Ground facility will help ease those wait times.
"Just to be able to have another delivery service to be able to take some of that off of their plate," says Booth.
"Bringing this facility in helps service the area and will hopefully help time of delivery," says Samantha Magnuson, the communication specialist for the City of Madison.
Magnuson says the facility, located off of Jetplex Ln and Production Ave, will bring more than 120 jobs to the area.
"We all love shopping online, and so as this online e-commerce industry grows in the City of Madison, we know that we can anticipate those needs and service our community," explains Magnuson.
It's all exciting growth, that will only enhance our local businesses.
"I'm very excited about, you know, the growth of Madison and to be able to have all of this to be able to sustain that," says Booth.
FedEx already has two other facilities in Madison. The groundbreaking event for the new FedEx Ground center will be Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.
In a statement from FedEx, the company says they chose this specific site because, "Its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees."