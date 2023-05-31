Madison Animal Control seeks home to save ‘sweet boy’ from euthanasia

The city of Madison has taken to social media to find a foster or permanent home for a dog it says otherwise will have to be euthanized.
The playful “sweet boy” faces euthanasia because the Madison Animal Rescue Foundation currently has no foster homes available to take him.
Here’s the text from the city’s Facebook post in full. Let us know if you take him in!
The City of Madison Animal Control calls the community to support a dog in need of foster/adoption. Local shelters have a lack of foster homes to take larger animals, which has resulted in the urgent need for placing this dog with a foster or forever home. The chocolate lab mix is a sweet boy, likely 2 years old,. healthy and playful. Madison Animal Rescue Foundation is the no-kill organization contracted with the City, however they have no foster homes available for him. Unfortunately, Animal Control will be required to euthanize if he is not claimed soon. MARF will cover vet bills and food costs for foster homes. If you are able to step up to foster or adopt this boy, please contact Madison Animal Control at (256) 772-5694.