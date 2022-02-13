Mackey: Complaints, no proof of critical race theory in Alabama schools during Black History Month

Alabama officials have received complaints that critical race theory has been taught in school during Black History Month, but they say that's not the case.
"We do not teach critical race theory in our K-12 schools. We know that. It’s not in our curriculum, it’s not in our textbooks, it’s not in our standards," said a very adamant Eric Mackey, state superintendent.
He said they’ve found no evidence of CRT being taught in schools, despite a handful of complaints he’s received.
But, it begs the question, what is critical race theory?
"CRT is a ... lens through which institutions are viewed. And thus, the term institutional or systemic racism," said Mackey.
"Just very fundamentally, critical race theory is the attempt to understand the intersection of race and inequality in the United States," said Kenneth Anderson, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Huntsville.
"Teaching the history of the United States and how racism played a part in shaping out who we are and what America is today," said Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP.
Simelton voiced his concerns about the complaints that Alabama officials are getting as Black history is taught.
"It’s impacting the teachers, afraid that they’re going to get terminated or fired because they’re teaching Black History Month," said Simelton.
Mackey said teachers are discussing Black history, not CRT.
"We talk about great contributions that Black Americans have made throughout history. Particularly, we focus on those who’ve had an impact directly in Alabama," said Mackey.
Anderson said it's important to know the difference between CRT and Black history.
"I think that it’s very, very important for us to confront the realities of what we’re dealing with. Make the distinction between the two things, educate ourselves about what something is and what is not before we simply respond to something based on emotion," said Anderson.
Mackey emphasized the importance of teaching Black history, good or bad.
"We believe we have to teach the whole history," he said. "The good — there are a lot of good and glorious and wonderful things that have happened in this state over the last 202 years. But, there are also some things that have happened in the state over the last 202 years that are not, and we have to talk about both the good and the stains on our history."